Since the start of March when the Help Our Hospitality campaign was first launched, we have heard the story of a different hospitality venue each week.
Whether a business’ takings and footfall are on the up, or still tackling the perfect storm as it has been described by many, each independent venue deserves our support as much as the next.
Here are 10 venues across Northampton that have taken the time to speak out for the Help Our Hospitality campaign and deserve your support.
If your hospitality venue would like to be part of the campaign, email [email protected]
1. We've heard from these businesses since the Help Our Hospitality campaign was launched in March...
And the following venues deserve your support. Photo: National World
2. Cheyne Walk Club
Cheyne Walk Club was the third hospitality venue to speak to the Chron for our latest campaign. The member’s club prides itself on being all about the community and providing an escape from your home and work bubble – so why not pay them a visit? Their resident chef AJ Foodi, who also recently shared his story of breaking into the industry, has proved popular for his gourmet food cooked on an open fire. Photo: Cheyne Walk Club
3. Wedgwood and Alberto’s
Wedgwood and Alberto’s, located under one roof in Abington Street, continue to find their way in the town centre. Alberto’s was moved into the venue more than a year ago in April 2022 and this meant having to establish a new audience in its newfound area. Owner of the two, Mehmet Yetkin, remains committed to transforming the hospitality scene at the top of Abington Street back to what it once was. Photo: Wedgwood and Alberto’s
4. The Eccentric Englishman
The Eccentric Englishman is going through an exciting time at the moment, with a new building under the business’ belt and an industrial kitchen to facilitate the demand for their catering. Despite facing astronomical price rises, the quirky town centre cafe and bar has hit the ground running since it first opened and continues to sell out to this day. The venue offers regular themed events, so keep an eye out. Photo: The Eccentric Englishman