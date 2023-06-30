2 . Cheyne Walk Club

Cheyne Walk Club was the third hospitality venue to speak to the Chron for our latest campaign. The member’s club prides itself on being all about the community and providing an escape from your home and work bubble – so why not pay them a visit? Their resident chef AJ Foodi, who also recently shared his story of breaking into the industry, has proved popular for his gourmet food cooked on an open fire. Photo: Cheyne Walk Club