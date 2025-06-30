Grandson badly burnt in Northampton house fire rescued nan and dog from blaze that took everything they owned

A 22-year-old man, who was badly burnt in a Northampton house fire, bravely rescued his grandmother and their dog from the blaze, which took everything they owned.

Tommy and Christine Spick were inside their home in Spencer Street, St James when a fire broke out at around 12.30am on June 26.

Firefighters were called and put out the fire, but before they arrived 22-year-old Tommy recused his 74-year-old nan and their dog from the blaze.

The fire was caused by the failure of a lithium electric bike battery, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

Tommy managed to escape the house by jumping out of an upstairs window, but re-entered the property to rescue Christine who was stuck downstairs. His family say they are “proud” of his “heroic” actions. Tommy is, however, badly burnt – around 15 percent of his body, according to his mum. The young man had to undergo surgery.

The family has launched an online fundraiser, as the house saw "devastating damage” and Christine and Tommy have been left with “nothing other than the clothes on their back”.

The GoFundMe page said: “The fire erupted in the hands of our cousin which forced him upstairs and no option but to jump from the second floor of the house. Our nan was trapped downstairs so he kicked the back door in to save her and their dog. He rescued them into the back garden before the windows flew out on them.

“Due to our cousin’s heroic actions and survival thinking, they all made it out alive.”

The fire started at the bottom of the stairs. Family say there is "nothing but ashes left".

Firefighters remained on scene at the incident overnight and into the morning to tackle the fire.

According to the family, “nothing but ashes” is now left of the house.

The fundraising page adds: “Ultimately, they lost absolutely everything except the clothes on their backs.

“Our nan, has spent 74 years building a life and has now lost not only her belongings but also a lifetime of memories, photos, keepsakes, family treasures... all gone in minutes.”

A NFRS spokeswoman added: “We can confirm that a fire investigation by NFRS determined that the fire started due to a lithium-ion battery failure.”