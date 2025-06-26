Firefighters tackle house fire in Northampton overnight as two people and dog escape

Firefighters were on scene overnight tackling a house fire in Northampton, after two people and a dog managed to escape.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to a house fire in Spencer Street, St James at around 12.30am on June 26.

Before firefighters arrived, two people and a dog were able to get out of the house.

A spokeswoman for NFRS said: “At the height of the fire, five fire crews from The Mounts, Moulton, Mereway, Earls Barton and Wellingborough and an aerial appliance from Corby were in attendance, with crews using breathing apparatus and hose-reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters and police officers were called to a house fire in St James. Photo: Marly Lyman.

“The crews remained at the property throughout the night into this morning to dampen down any hotspots.

“Two people and a dog who had already exited the house before our arrival were helped to the front of the property and left in the care of EMAS.”

Northamptonshire Police were also in attendance.

An investigation to determine the cause will take place today.