Grandpa’s false teeth and a Donald Trump latex mask are just two of the peculiar things left behind in hotel rooms across Northampton.

The budget UK hotel chain, Travelodge, has revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its 582 hotels including its hotels in Northampton over the last 12 months.

Across the hotel’s four branches in Northampton, plus its Silverstone branch, perhaps the most unusual misplaced items in 2021 were a drone or a set of kaleidoscopes.

Some odd items were left behind in Travelodge hotels across Northampton.

Now the firm has revealed its strangest items in lost and found for 2022.

The items left behind and at which of Northampton’s Travelodge hotels:

A business plan for an online sports drink brand - Northampton Wootton Travelodge A box of Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Union Jack bunting - Northampton Round Spinney Travelodge A family heirloom WW2 pocket watch - Northampton Upton Way Travelodge A box of vintage shoe blocks - Northampton Central Travelodge Two VIP tickets to the British Grand Prix - Towcester Silverstone Travelodge A framed Vogue magazine front cover of Princess Diana - Northampton Central Travelodge A picnic hamper - Northampton Wootton Travelodge A violin worth £1,000 - Northampton Round Spinney Travelodge Grandpa’s false teeth - Northampton Upton Way Travelodge A Donald Trump latex mask - Northampton Central Travelodge

Travelodge says that across the UK there were enough Union Jack flags left behind in 2022 to run across the breadth of London.

Shakila Ahmed a Travelodge spokeswoman said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our hotels in Northampton, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

“Interestingly the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels during the last 12 months.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”