Ten of the most random items left at Travelodge hotels in Northampton in 2021

Travelodge Northampton Central in Gold Street.

Every year, budget hotel chain Travelodge releases lists of some of the most random items left behind by guests.

In 2021, there were incredible things left for lost and found across the country including a dog called Beyonce.

Across the hotel’s four branches in Northampton perhaps the most unusual misplaced items were a drone or a set of kaleidoscopes.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “In 2021, following Freedom Day, we welcomed back millions of customers to our 582 UK Travelodge hotels including our hotels in Northampton, and we saw a significant increase in bookings.

“This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels.

“This year’s lost and found audit includes a rise in holiday themed items, wedding props, precious sentimental items, smart gadgets and beloved pets.

“This includes a box containing old Saints games programmes, a Stewart golf trolley, a large sack of confetti and a wedding tiara.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

The top ten most unusual items left at Travelodge hotels in Northampton

A box containing old Saints games programmes, found at Northampton Upton Way Travelodge

A set of kaleidoscopes, found at Northampton Central Travelodge

A DJI Phantom 4 Drone, found at Northampton Round Spinney Travelodge

A Stewart golf trolley, found at Northampton Upton Way Travelodge

A framed family tree, found at Northampton Round Spinney Travelodge

A large lit up moon, found at Northampton Wootton Travelodge

A large sack of confetti, found at Northampton Central Travelodge

A suitcase of business receipts, found at Northampton Upton Way Travelodge

A wedding tiara, found at Northampton Wootton Travelodge

A large illuminated globe of the world, found at Northampton Central Travelodge

Across the country, these were the top ten most popular items left behind in Travelodge hotels during 2021:

Chargers for mobile phones, smart devices, kindles and laptops

Mobile phones, tablets and Kindles

Books

Teddy Bears

Toiletry bags with contents

Jewellery

Clothing

Toys

Business papers/notebooks/presentations

Gifts/presents