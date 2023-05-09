Gift shop owner issues heartfelt thanks to loyal customers as she attempts to combat low footfall

The owner of a gift shop, which first opened in St Crispin Retail Village around eight months ago, wants to say a “massive thank you” to her loyal customer base.

Feather Robins Gifts, in Kent Road, was opened in September last year by Lindsey Scott-Walker in the hope of becoming a “one stop shop”.

The business owner was unable to return to her previous job following an injury and after her mother sadly passed away in January 2022, Lindsey was in a position where she did not need to go back to conventional work.

Feather Robins Gifts first opened in St Crispin Retail Village last September.

She planned to set up an online gift shop in April 2022, with a Christmas pop-up – but fell in love with the premises she now owns in St Crispin Retail Village.

The inspiration for the gift shop’s name came from the fact that Lindsey and her sister have seen white feathers and robins since the passing of their parents, and she wanted to pay tribute.

Lindsey said: “We’ve got lovely regulars and I always try to get new bits in for them to browse every time they visit.

“The challenge is getting the shop name out there, and building on both footfall and visitors to the website.”

The shop hoped to become a one stop shop for all gifting needs.

The shop owner says she has developed a loyal customer base and enjoys seeing the same faces regularly.

After an attempted break in at Feather Robins Gifts within the last couple of months, this has shown Lindsey how much of an important part of the community she is.

Many customers went out of their way to check in to make sure everything was okay, after the culprits thankfully failed to get in.

Feather Robins Gifts has become the home of a variety of products from independent sellers from across the county.

Lindsey's trusty companion, Humphrey the bulldog, who can often be found in the shop.

Wax melts by a seller in Earls Barton and a collection of greetings cards from a supplier in Olney have proved the most popular.

“The shop has remained full of colourful and quirky items,” said Lindsey.

Though what the gift shop sells has contributed to its success, Lindsey’s bulldog companion Humphrey has kept people coming back time and time again.

The bulldog puppy has been a permanent fixture in the shop, and he is often paid a visit by the children from a nearby nursery at the end of the week.

They come accompanied with treats and lots of hugs.

Lindsey has continued to work collaboratively with a neighbouring business, the Tick Tock Cafe Bar.

When the cafe has a queue, those waiting are advised to have a browse around Feather Robins Gifts.

“Hitting our six months open around the time of Mother’s Day was a highlight,” said Lindsey, when asked what her proudest moment has been so far.

“I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to open this shop if it wasn’t for my mother.”

To celebrate the half a year milestone, customers were given 10 percent off and prosecco during their visit – which Lindsey says always goes down well.

With ‘National Bubbly Day’ coming up on June 3, Lindsey will be celebrating with a similar event that she hopes will draw both new and returning customers in.