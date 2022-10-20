Games night aims to pay for Christmas hampers for adult cancer patients across Northamptonshire

A Northampton charity is hosting a huge bingo and games evening in a bid to fund Christmas hampers for adult cancer patients.

The bingo fundraiser is taking place on Monday, October 24 at the Elgar Centre in High Street, Upton and aims to bring the local community together as well as raise money for The Lewis Foundation (TLF).

Co-founder of TLF Lorraine Lewis said: “We do a lot of physical activity based fundraisers such as abseils and runs, however there are a lot of our supporters who can't take part in these activities but want to raise funds for our charity.

The Lewis Foundation will be hosting a bingo and games night next week.

“When we asked for suggestions of a fundraiser, bingo came to the top of the list. It makes it accessible for anyone to take part and removes the barrier to entry.”

The evening will involve games of bingo, a charity raffle and a Play Your Cards Right Game and refreshments will be provided.

Participants will have a chance to win some cash prizes as well as hampers, gift sets and more.

Lorraine continued: “It is a chance to have some fun, potentially win a prize on the night and raise funds for our free gift packs for adult cancer patients in hospitals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It costs £18 to play, which pays for the main bingo book in addition to the bonus games. All money raised on the night will go towards providing free gift packs to adult cancer patients in hospital.

The Electric Pavilion, situated in Gold Street, is hosting a pop-up coffee shop to raise money for TLF on Thursday, October 27 from 11am to 2pm.

For the sixth year in a row, The Lewis Foundation will be hand delivering hampers to patients in Northampton, Kettering and Three Shires Hospitals as a surprise in the run up to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Christmas, the charity delivered 121 hampers to hospitals in Northampton and across the Midlands.

To book your place at the bingo fundraiser, visit: https://www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk/events.