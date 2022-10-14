The Lewis Foundation's Lorraine and Lee preparing Christmas hampers.

A restaurant in Northampton town centre is hosting a pop-up coffee shop this month in a bid to fund Christmas hampers for adult cancer patients in the county.

The event is set to take place at Electric Pavilion, in Gold Street, on Thursday October 27 from 11am to 2pm. All proceeds will go to local charity, The Lewis Foundation (TLF), which delivers gifts and support packs to adult cancer patients across the Midlands.

Founder and head chef of Electric Pavilion, Arthur Dzerins, said: “We’re supporting The Lewis Foundation mainly because it’s such a great cause, they really love what they do and the help they provide to those who really need it is very warming, having past relatives who lost the fight to cancer.

“It’s a nice way to start giving something back to those who really need it.”

The pop-up coffee shop will be selling an array of freshly baked goods including croissants along with hot and cold drinks and sandwiches.

The Electric Pavilion, which recently won Gold in the Booker Dining Venue of the Year category at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards 2022, will also be hosting a tombola and a raffle in collaboration with TLF - and everyone is welcome to get involved.

Co-founder of TLF, Lorraine Lewis, said: “We are really excited that Arthur has chosen us as a charity he would like to support by hosting this Pop Up Coffee Shop. Working together, we know that it will be a great opportunity to raise awareness of our work and make a real difference to people in our community.”

The funds raised from the pop-up event will help to fund Christmas gift packs and hampers for adult cancer patients in hospital and in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine added: “We would love to see as many people as possible there to, not only experience the wonderful food and drink Electric Pavilion has to offer, but also show their support for our cause.”