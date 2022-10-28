Fundraiser set up to help pay for 'special' 35-year-old man's funeral following freak crash in Northampton

A fundraising page has been set up to help pay for the funeral of a 35-year-old man who died as a result of a freak crash in Northampton.

Andrzej Strzelec is believed to have been standing at a pedestrian crossing when he was hit by a falling metal pole following a collision involving a silver Renault Clio, which veered off the road near Sixfields stadium on Thursday, October 20.

Crash investigators say the victim was waiting to cross Edgar Mobbs Way with an e-scooter at around 10.55pm when the Renault crossed the carriageway after the roundabout outside the football ground and collided with the pole, which was part of the crossing.

Police confirmed that Andrzej sadly died at University Hospital Coventry on Friday (October 21).

Katarzyna Strzelec, Andrzej's sister, has started a GoFundMe page to help repatriate her brother's body to Poland and pay for his funeral.

The sister said: "Andrzej was so special to so many people, and we want to get him the best send off we possibly can.

"Any donations will be greatly appreciated by our family and me.

"We love you, Andrzej. May you rest in peace."

So far, at the time of writing (Thursday, October 27), the page has raised £1,625 raised of its £2,000 goal from 63 donations.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said last week: “The post struck the e-scooter rider on the head causing him serious injuries. He was taken to University Hospital Coventry where he sadly died on Friday (October 21).

“The driver, a woman in her late teens, was uninjured while three passengers in the car — a man in his 20s and two women in their late teens — suffered minor injuries.”

It is understood to be the 37th fatality on Northamptonshire’s roads so far this year.

Officers have made a fresh appeal for witnesses, in particular other any motorists in the Sixfields area who may have captured the collision or the car travelling along Walter Tull Way on dashcam, to email [email protected] or contact Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number 22000614047.