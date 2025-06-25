Friends cycling 900 miles to mark what would have been their late friend’s 30th birthday

Two friends are cycling more than 900 miles across nine days to mark what would have been their late friend’s 30th birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many fundraisers have taken place in recent years in aid of BacZac His Legacy, a cancer charity established in memory of Zac Forskitt – who sadly lost his life to a rare form of testicular cancer and rare subtype of acute myeloid leukaemia aged just 20.

After Zac lost his brave and courageous battle in March 2016, his family decided they wanted to create a legacy in his honour and help other young adults going through similar trials and tribulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity continues to provide support to young adults and their families who are impacted by cancer, with vouchers, grants and respite holiday accommodation.

Friends Tom Massey and Will Staniford will be cycling more than 900 miles in nine days in memory of Zac Forskitt, and they will complete the challenge on what would have been his 30th birthday.

Friends Tom Massey and Will Staniford will be cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats in August in memory of Zac. They will cover more than 900 miles in nine days and complete the challenge on what would have been Zac’s 30th birthday.

The pair went to the same school and played rugby with Zac. It was when they went to university in different areas that Zac received his diagnosis.

Tom told the Chronicle & Echo: “Zac was a great guy. He was super easy to be around, charismatic and funny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The point when he passed away was when we were all finishing uni and taking the next step in our lives. He wasn’t there to be a part of that.

“We had our childhood years behind us and it was sad to not have him there as we grew up. It was shocking and you never expect something like that to happen at his age.”

Zac’s loved ones are no strangers to fundraising, and Tom has also ran the London Marathon and hosted cricket days with Zac’s university Nottingham Trent in the past.

“He would have been turning 30,” said Tom. “We wanted to do something big, special and momentous for the occasion to recognise that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The charity keeps the memory of Zac alive and supports people in similar situations – it’s a lovely thing to do. We want to make sure we’re thinking of him.”

For more information on this fundraiser in memory of Zac Forskitt and to make a donation, visit Tom and Will’s fundraising page here.