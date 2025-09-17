Fresh plans submitted for clean-up at Northampton’s Four Waterside site in next step toward £9 million regeneration scheme

An artist's impression of what the Four Waterside site could look like once complete

Fresh plans have been submitted for clean-up works at Northampton’s Four Waterside and Marefair sites, marking another step towards the long-awaited £9 million regeneration scheme.

Developer Cityheart has lodged two planning applications with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to carry out remediation at the former industrial land, which has stood unused for many years.

The reports show low levels of contamination in the ground, including asbestos, arsenic and lead. Consultants recommend removing asbestos where found and laying clean soil in landscaped areas. Most of the land will be made safe by covering it with buildings, roads and hard surfaces.

At land north of Marefair, the first stage will involve removing old underground structures to prepare for foundations and drainage. Archaeologists will oversee the works after initial investigations revealed artefacts of “high importance”.

Aerial view of Northampton’s Four Waterside site (middle) and the land north of Marefair (above), highlighting areas targeted for upcoming clean-up and regeneration works.

A Cityheart spokesperson said: “This is a contaminated site with a number of below ground structures. Initial investigations have also revealed archaeological artifacts of high importance. The enabling is therefore not straightforward.”

Contractors have also set out measures to control dust, noise, vibration, flood risk, ecology and traffic during the clean-up. Demolition material will be reused on site where possible, and trees will be protected. Developers have committed to a minimum 10 per cent biodiversity net gain.

Cityheart says the works are a necessary step before full redevelopment can take place. A spokesman said: “Undertaking this preparatory work now will prepare the site and ensure any contamination is managed and mitigated as appropriate without delaying the construction programme.”

In July, the Chronicle & Echo revealed the £9 million scheme had been delayed from summer 2025 to winter 2025 because of electricity grid constraints in Northampton. WNC has confirmed there is no update on that issue.

The wider project will eventually deliver new offices, homes, a hotel, extra care facilities and a new heritage park, linked by improved public spaces.

A council spokesman said: “Working in a joint venture partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, Cityheart will deliver a transformational and ambitious scheme for the town centre.”

A target decision date for the Marefair works has been set for October 29, with a decision on the larger former gas works site expected on December 12.

The full scheme is still due to complete by summer 2032.