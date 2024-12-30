FREE pizza for Northampton’s on-duty emergency service workers this New Year’s Eve to say thank you

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An innovative Northampton catering business is giving away free pizza to on-duty emergency service workers this New Year’s Eve, to say thank you for their hard work and dedication.

Yellow Bus Catering is an events company with a twist, with a fleet of three school buses that can be hired for any occasion.

The mobile units are fully equipped and ready to serve pizzas and burgers anywhere, but they now also have a dine-in HQ in Brixworth which opened in November.

Located in Staveley Way, Yellow Bus offers pizzas crafted from their own dough using premium double zero Italian flour. These can be enjoyed at the unit on the industrial estate or taken away.

The business was founded back in April 2022, after years of the founder thinking it would be cool to launch a catering business from an old American school bus.

Yellow Bus Catering is once again offering their yearly tradition of free pizza for on-duty members of the emergency services on the final evening of 2024.

The team said: “We know how important it is to show appreciation for the incredible work our heroes do, so we’re offering a delicious treat for police, fire and ambulance crews on the front lines this New Year’s Eve.”

To make it as fair and smooth-running as possible, there are a few important guidelines that the business has set.

The free pizza will be available from Yellow Bus Catering’s Staveley Way premises in Brixworth from 5pm until 9pm tomorrow evening (December 31).

The deal can be claimed by on-duty police, fire and ambulance personnel in uniform, with a choice of margherita, pepperoni, vegetarian or vegan pizza.

It is available for collection only and there will be no pick ups available for groups. Each individual claiming a pizza must be there to collect, and you can either show up or call to reserve ahead of time.

For more information on Yellow Bus Catering, visit the business’ website here.