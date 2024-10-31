‘I visited one of Northampton’s newest eateries and it’s changing the game in the hospitality industry’

Last week I had the pleasure of visiting one of Northampton’s newest eateries and, in my view, it’s already contributing to the exciting evolution of our town’s food and drink scene.

Yellow Bus Catering is an events company with a twist. With a fleet of three converted American school buses that can be hired for any occasion, this in itself was already an innovative concept.

The mobile catering units are fully equipped and ready to serve pizzas and burgers anywhere, but they now also have a dine-in HQ in Brixworth – which opened just a month ago.

Located in Staveley Way, Yellow Bus offers pizzas crafted from their own dough using premium double zero Italian flour. These can be enjoyed at the unit on the industrial estate or taken away.

With fellow independent business The Flavour Trailer just a few units down, these businesses are setting a trend for establishing eateries in the most unlikely of places and changing the game in the hospitality industry.

As soon as you walk into the unit, it is an experience like no other – with the chefs cooking away downstairs and the seating upstairs.

The rustic yet modern vibe, complete with some seating from American school buses, is not what you would expect to find nestled in a Brixworth industrial estate.

As long as you like pizza, I truly believe there is something for everyone on the menu. With some unique topping varieties, a good selection of vegan options and an affordable price point, the Brixworth HQ provides a delicious insight into what this business is all about.

They even offer all-you-can-eat pizza for £15 per person every Thursday, with 90 minutes per table to indulge in as much as you can manage. For just £2 more than their most expensive pizza, this is a bargain if you have the stomach for it.

There is even a challenge to take on a 20-inch pizza in 20 minutes. The prize is a refund of the £25 paid, a t-shirt and well-earned bragging rights.

I thoroughly enjoyed my spicy Mexicano pizza and cheesy garlic bread and with such generous portion sizes, I even had enough to take home and enjoy the next day.

It would have been rude not to indulge in a slice of cheesecake, which went down a treat and rounded off the evening.

The attentive staff members made sure the experience was spot on, and we both enjoyed chatting away and eating our meal with some great music in the background. The vibe was brilliant all-round.

This is only the beginning for Yellow Bus Catering and with the promise of more exciting things to come in the months to follow, I look forward to following the journey of this innovative business.

If you are looking for somewhere new to try, which strays from the status quo of what we have come to expect from the restaurant industry, pay Yellow Bus’ Brixworth HQ a visit – and help this independent as it finds its feet in a new location.

For more information on Yellow Bus Catering, visit the business’ website here.