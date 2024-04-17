Founder of new private gym for over 50s praises first four months as ‘better than she could have imagined’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The founder of a new private gym for over 50s has praised her first four months open in Northampton as “better than she could have imagined”.

It is open to individuals of all experience levels and the facility is designed with the specific needs of over 50s in mind – so they can enjoy a personalised workout experience with a “personal touch” and “friendly atmosphere”.

JP4 Fitness, founded by Jo Wootton, is dedicated to helping members reach their goals in a fun and motivating environment.

Founder Jo Wootton, 51, has been a personal trainer for many years and worked in various gym groups across the town.

She decided to change professions to a personal trainer after she left her previous job to have her son 15 years ago.

The opportunity recently arose to set up her own gym at St Crispin Retirement Village in Duston, as she trains someone who works there and it was luck that she stumbled on the perfect facility for her offering.

Jo has been located at the Retirement Village since September last year and spent time preparing for the opening of the facility to the public on January 3.

“It has been better than I could have imagined,” Jo told the Chronicle & Echo. “Everyone has bonded. They come in, talk and work together.”

The founder shared the many success stories of the members who aspired to lose weight and she says it has been an “absolute pleasure” to support them along the way.

When asked if she believes she has been successful in helping members reach their goals in a fun and motivating environment. Jo said: “I certainly do.”

The gym has become more of a social experience than Jo anticipated, with 10 of them set to take part in the town’s Pretty Muddy five kilometre race in July.

The attendees have praised the friendliness of Jo and the other gym-goers who attend, and the fact the founder is on hand to assist with whatever they need.

Many attended gyms previously and only did cardio as they did not know how to utilise the weights. Jo says attending JP4 Fitness has “completely changed their way of exercising”.

When asked her favourite part about opening the gym, Jo said: “It isn’t just a gym, it’s social and they enjoy what they’re doing.”

With people of all ages and abilities over the age of 50, Jo has made many realise they can achieve more than they think – particularly the Retirement Village residents.

“Being over 50 myself, I know the gym environment can be challenging,” Jo previously said. “My aim is to give you your life back. When you hit a certain age it can be hard. It’s easy to pick up bad habits and use the couch for exercise.”

Despite opening at a peak time when people tend to jump on the fitness bandwagon, Jo has not lost any members who joined her new venture in January.

The hope moving forward is to get more members on board, make the experience more social, and encourage attendees to take on group challenges to raise money for worthy causes.