Brand new private gym for over 50s to open in Northampton in January, promising a ‘friendly atmosphere’
A brand new private gym for over 50s is to open in January in Northampton, and the owner promises a “personal touch” and a “friendly atmosphere”.
JP4 Fitness is dedicated to helping members reach their goals in a fun and motivating environment, without the restrictions of a typically busy gym.
It is open to individuals of all experience levels and the facility is designed with the specific needs of over 50s in mind – so they can enjoy a personalised workout experience.
Founder Jo Wootton, 51, has been a personal trainer for many years and has worked in various gym groups across the town.
Jo decided to change professions to a personal trainer after she left her previous job to have her son 15 years ago.
The opportunity recently arose to set up her own gym at St Crispin Retirement Village in Duston, as she trains someone who works there and it was luck that she stumbled on the perfect facility for her offering.
Jo has been located at the Retirement Village since September, preparing for the opening of the facility to the public on January 3, 2024.
“Being over 50 myself, I know the gym environment can be challenging,” said Jo. “My aim is to give you your life back. When you hit a certain age it can be hard. It’s easy to pick up bad habits and use the couch for exercise.
“People go into gyms and are intimidated or don’t know how the equipment works. I want to show them that the gym is the place for them and they can work out.”
Jo says she understands that over 50s may walk into typical gyms and feel like they do not “fit in”.
The 51-year-old stressed the importance of “strengthening muscles and keeping fit” to help in the long run and to act as a preventative measure.
When asked what people can expect from JP4 Fitness, Jo said: “It’s a small gym where spaces have to be booked. There will never be more than six people at one time.
“I can write programmes, they can ask questions, and I’ll be hands on to help them. There will be a personal touch and a friendly atmosphere you don’t get elsewhere.”
Jo urges anyone interested to pop in for a look around or to book an induction to talk through the equipment – as there is no obligation to sign up thereafter.