A veteran market trader has set up a petition to protect the future of the Market Square in Northampton.

Market traders and shoppers have been left furious after being told stalls will be moved to a car park on the edge of Northampton town centre for up to two years.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has identified Commercial Street car park, alongside the Carlsberg Roundabout, as their preferred site for the market once an £8.4million revamp of the Market Square gets under way in August.

Fitzy will be urging people on Friday and Saturday to sign his petition to keep the market on Market Square during two-year refurbishment works

Councillors insist the move will enable the whole market to be kept together.

But after 58 years of trading on the market as a fruit and vegetable vendor, Eamonn 'Fitzy' Fitzpatrick refuses to leave and is looking to get 20,000 signatures to oppose the plans.

Fitzy says he will be getting on his "soapbox" at the market this Friday and Saturday (March 4 and 5) - along with other market traders - urging passersby to sign his physical petition.

He said: "People are getting interested in this, it's going to be big.

"I am just going to ask the people of Northampton if they want to see the market move, if the answer is no then the council can't go against it.

"The people of Northampton will never forgive the council for this. This is the last place they can destroy. This is my Alamo.

"WNC has underestimated how much the market means to people. I'm going to show them up.

"I am hoping they change their minds and see how much Northampton is against this and what a big mistake they are making. If WNC wants to ignore 20,000 signatures it's up to them.

"Both Andrew Lewer and Michael Ellis should be concerned about this. They should come and approach me and show me support. It's in their interest they do."

Andrew Lewer has been contacted for comment about his stance on the Market Square plans.

Fitzy went on to mention the late Mike Ingram and said his opposition to the plans are a "tribute" to his friend.

Mike was a well-known and much-loved local historian who dedicated his life to discovering Northampton's history.

Just before his sudden and unexpected death in December, Mike had set up an online petition to save the Market Square.

Mike's petition reads: "We want our Market Square to remain a fully open space without new permanent or temporary structures, be it random seating or stalls. Rather than a new fountain, which doesn't work, a modern market cross should be chosen by competition.

"The square should be celebrated and remain the largest enclosed Market Square in England. The buildings around the outside should be cleaned up and restored and all the listed buildings marked as such.

"The Market Square cannot be closed during any renovations as this will destroy the market which was given by Royal charter and has run uninterrupted since 1235.

"WNC has not given the people of Northampton the opportunity to say they do not like the plans put forward in its new consultation on the future of Northampton Market Square and have presented a fait accompli - this petition redresses the balance."

Fitzy has urged people to also sign Mike's petition which can be viewed here.

Councillor Lizzy Bowen, council Cabinet Member for Town Centre Regeneration, said: “We know many of the traders would have preferred to stay on Market Square while the redevelopment takes place, but this would cause significant delays and additional costs."