Tributes flood in for 'wonderful' Northampton historian and dad who sadly died yesterday

Mike Ingram has sadly died

Tributes have flooded in for a 'wonderful' Northampton historian who was a 'kind' man and the 'best dad I could have ever asked for'.

Mike Ingram reportedly died yesterday (Friday) which has seen many people in the town react to his death on Twitter, celebrating his life and thanking him for his contribution to the town.

Mike's son said on Twitter today (Saturday): "It's only been a day and I already miss him so much. I don't know how I'm going to live the rest of my life without him. He was a good dad. The best Dad I could've ever asked for.

"My Dad was one of the best people I knew. A lover of history, jazz, funk and our town, he put himself completely into everything he did.

"He loved me and my sister more than anything. I'm going to miss him a lot. He always believed in me. I wish I could talk to him again."

Mike was the chair of Northamptonshire Battlefields Society, a volunteer-run registered charity dedicated to the protection, promotion and interpretation of Britain's battlefields.

Battlefields Society said on Twitter: "It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Mike Ingram. A passionate speaker, guide and author of Northamptonshire history, he was an advocate of battlefield preservation. His books include works on the Wars of the Roses, battles of Bosworth and Northampton. RIP Mike."

Mike's published books include Northampton: 5,000 years of history, Northampton Guildhall: A beginner's guide, Richard III and the Battle of Bosworth, The 1460 Battle of Northampton and The Battles and Battlefields of Northamptonshire.

The Northampton: 5000 years of history won the prestigious best publication 2021, awarded by Northamptonshire Heritage Forum.

Others in the town reacted on Twitter to Mike's death including news services, town councillors, an MP, and residents.

News service The NeneQuirer, which Mike wrote many articles for, said: "So dismayed to hear historian Mike Ingram has died. His articles lit up the pages of NQ and his enthusiasm for telling the Northampton story never dimmed. Our thoughts are with his family. We are so sorry for your loss."

Andrew Lewer MP: "I am saddened to hear of the untimely death of Mike Ingram. His knowledge and passion for Northampton and its history were second to none. I saw him last at Remembrance Sunday and he was full of pride as a freeman of the town. Rest in peace."

Councillor Emma Roberts, of the Delapre and Briar Hill ward, said: "A huge shock, a huge loss. One of the first people to talk me through some of the heritage of my area when I first became a councillor. He taught me a lot. RIP Mike."

Councillor James Hill, of the Rectory Farm ward, said: "Really sad to hear of the news that Mike Ingram has passed away. A giant in Northampton’s history society and a true Northamptonian. Rest in peace."

Mayor Rufia Ashraf: "I'm so shocked. I never got to meet him personally but what an amazing person he was. My thoughts are with his family. RIP."

Delapré Abbey said: "We are deeply saddened by the death of Mike Ingram. Mike was a constant champion of Northampton’s heritage, helping us to grow the interpretation of the Battle of Northampton. Heartfelt condolences go to Mike’s family and friends at this very sad time."

Amanda Geary said: "Incredibly sad to hear about the death this afternoon of Mike Ingram. A wonderful historian and a kind man. I will miss him."

It's Character Building said: "One thing that's struck me about the passing of Mike Ingram is how loved he was. I hope he knew it. It's reminded me to tell people what they mean to me.

Elizabeth of Warwick said: "Mike was a great guy and an even better speaker. He was passionate about his local history and a true expert. I am so sad at his passing and pass my most sincere condolences to his family. Such a true loss."