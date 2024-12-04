FIRST LOOK: Here’s your sneak peek of this family-run gourmet burger business opening this week

The business has a strong following and there has been “much anticipation and excitement” about this site, as many already travel to the nearby branches to enjoy the offering.

‘Akhi’ translates to ‘my brother’ in Arabic and this represents the four brothers who founded and own the business – with the aim of delivering exceptional service to make customers feel like part of their family.

The menu of 28-day aged medium rare angus beef burgers are accompanied by fries, chicken tenders and wings, sides, desserts and a variety of drinks, including mocktails and milkshakes.

5 Akhis hopes to be a “unique” addition to the area and will be the biggest branch to date, with seating for up to 30 people. The menu will be available to eat in, take away or get delivered.

Franchisee Amit Patel, who is behind the Northampton launch, believes it is the unique toppings and combos and the personalised service that set 5 Akhis apart from other venues.

Take a look at these 14 pictures of 5 Akhis ahead of its opening in Weston Favell this week...

5 Akhis is opening in Octagon Way, Weston Favell this Saturday (December 7) The gourmet burger brand already has successful sites in both Milton Keynes and Oxford.

