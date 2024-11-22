'Much anticipation' as family-run gourmet burger business is opening in Northampton next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family-run gourmet burger business is set to expand and open a new venue in Northampton at the start of next month.

5 Akhis is opening in Octagon Way, Weston Favell in early December after establishing successful sites in Milton Keynes and Oxford.

The business has a strong following and there is “much anticipation and excitement” about the Northampton site, as many already travel to the nearby branches to enjoy the offering.

‘Akhi’ translates to ‘my brother’ in Arabic and this represents the four brothers who founded and own the business – with the aim of delivering exceptional service to make customers feel like part of their family.

The menu of 28-day aged medium rare angus beef burgers are accompanied by fries, chicken tenders and wings, sides, desserts and a variety of drinks, including mocktails and milkshakes.

Amit Patel, who is one of the first franchisees of 5 Akhis, feels passionately about expanding the business with the newest Northampton branch.

“There is already a strong familiarity with the brand and people travel to Milton Keynes to eat there,” Amit told the Chronicle & Echo. “The demand was there and this location came up in a prime site for what we needed size-wise.”

5 Akhis has been described as a “unique” addition to the area, with “quality and gourmet” products available to eat in, take away or get delivered. This will be the biggest 5 Akhis to date, with seating available for up to 30 people.

“It has a big social media presence and following in Milton Keynes,” said Amit. “People tend to fall in love with it quickly and want to come back.”

Amit was asked what he believes sets 5 Akhis apart from other food businesses across Northampton and beyond.

“The menu items,” he said. “Very few, if not any, offer the type of toppings and burger and wing combos we do. We offer a hot sauce made with naga chillis and that’s quite unique. Our milk cakes dessert is also hard to find and many people haven’t tried them.”

The franchisee continued and said that in the Milton Keynes branch, the team knows their loyal customers by name and the type of experience they want.

The hope is that the Northampton team will develop the same understanding and offer a personalised service to those who visit time and time again.

“It’s also the funness of it,” said Amit. “It will be casual in design, but there will be a bike on the wall that spells the word ‘food’ and retro signage. It’s fun and quirky.”

For more information on 5 Akhis, which is soon to open in Weston Favell, visit the business’ website here.