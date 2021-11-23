Final closures for A45 at Chowns Mill as scheme to be completed ahead of schedule

National Highways has predicted that the Chowns Mill improvement work between Higham Ferrers and Irthlingborough will be completed just ahead of the planned schedule.

To put the finishing touches to the £24m improvement scheme another three-night closure will take place next month.

The junction widening works to the A45 and A6 approaches has provided additional traffic lanes and created an additional roundabout section on the south side of the existing roundabout, with traffic lights to manage traffic safely and effectively.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The junction under construction

Redesigned as a ‘half-hamburger’ roundabout layout a new link road connects the A6 north and Station Road at Higham Ferrers (the A5028) with the existing roundabout.

Work to improve the existing junction to allow better flow of traffic, reducing congestion through the junction started in February 2020 and was set for completion this winter.

A statement from National Highways said: "We’re pleased to let you know the A45/A6 Chowns Mill Improvement scheme will be completed in the next few weeks, ahead of the planned schedule.

"We have one final planned three-night road closure which is necessary to safely carry out the remaining carriageway resurfacing, topsoiling, seeding and planting."

An artist's impression of the approach to the junction

On Monday, December 6, to Wednesday, December 8, there will be three nights when there will be a full southern half closure.

From 8pm to 5am each night, the A45 westbound will be closed between the Stanwick Lakes roundabout and the Rushden Lakes roundabout. The A6 northbound and southbound will be closed between the Chowns Mill roundabout and the Kimbolton Road roundabout, and Station Road at Higham (A5028) will be closed from the Chowns Mill roundabout to Kimbolton Road.

Signed diversion routes will be in place during any closures and the planned closures may be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Residents have also been asked to fill in a customer communication survey to give feedback on the roadworks to National Highways and Carnell - the contractors.

A statement read: "Customers are at the heart of what we do. We want to hear your views about how we’ve communicated with you during the entire 20 months of the A45 Chowns Mill improvement scheme and your feedback on the overall improvements, now the project is nearly complete.