Family's 'living hell' over builders' 30ft mud mountain at end of garden in Northamptonshire village

A family say their lives are a "living hell" after builders left a 30 feet-high mud mountain at the end of their Northamptonshire garden.

Andrew and Sharon Allen’s four-bedroom detached home is just yards from a planned development of 70 houses. Since work started in June, builders have piled up rubble and mud behind their garden fence and it now towers over their property.

Andrew and Sharon, who both work for the NHS, say the mud mountain has made their lives a misery and has left the family physically and mentally unwell. Earlier this month, Sharon, 45, was rushed to A&E after she suffered breathing problems she claims was caused by inhaling dust from the site. The couple’s 20-year-old son Joshua also suffered severe asthma attacks in the summer after their home was covered in dirt which was blown from the mud pile.

Andrew and Sharon Allen say to a 30ft mud mountain behind their back garden is making their their lives hell

Andrew, 48, a paramedic, said: “It’s been a living hell. In July my son, who suffers from asthma, had a really bad attack. He went back to university early in August to escape the dust.

"You can feel it in your eyes and mouth. It’s like being sandblasted on a beach. When my wife was rushed into hospital, the doctor said it was most likely a response to the dust. She was put on a high dose of steroids and a Ventolin inhaler and fortunately, she’s a lot better now.

"We’ve not been able to go into the garden and there’s the added cost — we can’t hang out washing, my dog has to have extra grooming because of the dust and the car’s paintwork has been damaged.”

The family are demanding urgent action from Crick-based Mulberry Property Developments Ltd, who are building the new estate on the outskirts of Irchester.

North Northamptonshire Council slapped the company with a notice last month after ruling “dust nuisance” was coming from the site. The firm claim the piling up of rubble and mud was temporary issue and would be removed in due course.

Andrew, who has three children, added: “We’re not the only ones affected by the dust. On this street there are five other houses, and they all suffer the same.

“There is also a chap with COPD, a lung condition, living nearby and he has been really affected. We have been told to be patient by the developers, but nothing has changed. It’s really depressing to see the dusty piles all the time.

“When my wife, who is an Advanced Nurse Practitioner, works from home, she has no escape It is just continuous. And the pile is growing.

“We are unable to enjoy our outside space which is detrimental to our mental health. And when the air quality is really bad, which is often, you can taste the dust inside the house.”

Chris Russell, construction director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are working with the local planning and environmental health teams to mitigate the dust on site to best practice, and are removing the spoil heap whilst being mindful of increased traffic.