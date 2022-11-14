News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Dignitaries, politicians, members of the public and more attended a parade and service in Northampton on Sunday November 13 to pay their respects.

42 pictures of Remembrance Sunday as Northampton pays respects

Hundreds attended to pay their respects

By Carly Odell
36 minutes ago

Remembrance Sunday was marked in Northampton by a parade in the town centre and a special service, which included wreath laying.

Hundreds of people including members of the public, dignitaries, politicians and more attended the commemorations on Sunday (November 13).

Below is a collection of photos from the event in Northampton.

1. Remembrance Sunday in Northampton

Dignitaries, politicians, members of the public and more attended a parade and service in Northampton on Sunday November 13 to pay their respects.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

2. Remembrance Sunday in Northampton

Dignitaries, politicians, members of the public and more attended a parade and service in Northampton on Sunday November 13 to pay their respects.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

3. Remembrance Sunday in Northampton

Dignitaries, politicians, members of the public and more attended a parade and service in Northampton on Sunday November 13 to pay their respects.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

4. Remembrance Sunday in Northampton

Dignitaries, politicians, members of the public and more attended a parade and service in Northampton on Sunday November 13 to pay their respects.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Northampton
Next Page
Page 1 of 11