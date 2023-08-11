The family of a Northampton woman who was hit by a car and left with life-changing disabilities are raising funds for an Air Ambulance charity.

Kirri Anne Hossain–Reed was riding a Voi e-scooter on Towcester Road on June 10, 2022 at around 4.30pm when her life changed forever.

The woman, aged 25 at the time, was hit by a gold Vauxhall Mokka trying to overtake a van on the inside lane on the 40mph road.

A JustGiving page has been started by Kirri's family.

The Vauxhall Mokka Driver, Mark Unwin, aged 62, pleaded guilty to causing a serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to two years in prison and disqualified from driving for six years.

Kirri however has been handed a life sentence. She now resides at a rehabilitation centre in Leamington Spa. She is paralysed, she cannot communicate, she shows no signs of recognition when shown photographs of family members and she requires oral morphine for her pain every day.

Kirri’s mother, Deborah McCann, said her “whole world fell apart” when she heard about the collision.

Deborah previously said: “She was a very independent young lady and now she cannot do anything herself. I know my bright and lovely girl is in there somewhere but it is hard to see who she has now become.”

Kirri’s older sister, Kiah previously said: “This has broken our family in ways no-one will ever know.”

The family has this month (August) started a JustGiving page to raise money for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, which ‘saved Kirri’s life’ when they airlifted her to University Coventry Hospital for treatment.

The fundraiser reads: “We are raising as much as we can to say thank you for saving Kirri’s life.

"Kirri was the most kindest person you would of ever met who would do anything for anyone.

"She wanted to see the world...she had ambitions and dreams until one day this was all taken away from her.

“My sister is bed and chair bound and having to have 24 hour care but she is with us today and for that we are so grateful.

"We want to thank the people who helped my sister so if you can please, please donate as much as you can.”

So far, at the time of writing (August 11), the family has raised £2,435.