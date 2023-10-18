News you can trust since 1931
'Exciting' opportunity as 4.5-acre plot of land on huge Northampton housing estate goes up for sale

Here’s what you could turn it in to
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 18th Oct 2023, 17:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 17:40 BST
An ‘exciting’ opportunity has arisen to buy vacant land the size of nearly three football pitches in Northampton – here’s what you could do with it.

Phase two of Overstone Leys, the sustainable urban extension (SUE) north of the town, is now available for development, offering a unique opportunity for investors and developers.

The land is approximately 4.5-acre in size and is now available for sale with Rae and Company.

The phase two land in Overstone Leys, outlined in red, is up for saleThe phase two land in Overstone Leys, outlined in red, is up for sale
The prime location of this property offers significant potential for a variety of uses that could greatly benefit this growing community and future residents, say Rae and Company.

The firm said: “The property provides an exciting opportunity for mixed use commercial and complementary development.”

The firm says the possible uses for the site include:

Motorist service station & EV charging: As the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, an EV charging station could be a pivotal addition, ensuring convenient and sustainable transportation options for residents.

Potential uses for Phase 2 include a motorist service station, electric vehicle charging facilities, retail spaces, children's day nurseries, medical centres, public houses with drive-through options, and a trade park.Potential uses for Phase 2 include a motorist service station, electric vehicle charging facilities, retail spaces, children's day nurseries, medical centres, public houses with drive-through options, and a trade park.
Retail space: With Overstone Leys becoming a bustling community, a retail area could cater to the everyday needs and shopping preferences of its residents.

Children’s day nursery: Providing working parents with quality child care services, a children's day nursery would be a welcome resource for local families.

Medical centre: An accessible healthcare facility is always in demand. Converting this space into a medical centre would meet a crucial need for healthcare services within the community.

Public house/drive-through: An establishment like a public house or drive-through could serve as a social hub for residents.

Trade park: For businesses seeking a strategic location for commercial activities, this site offers an ideal opportunity to establish a trade park.

Developers say the Overstone Leys SUE is set to reshape the northern outskirts of Northampton, offering a site area of approximately 103 hectares capable of accommodating up to 2,000 new homes once complete. Planning permission has been secured for an additional 1,600 residential properties at Overstone Green, located to the north, say developers.

Phase one of the Overstone Leys development has been completed, featuring an Aldi food store and a care home.

For further details or to express your interest in this opportunity, please contact Richard Rae at 01782 646555 or via email at [email protected].

