PICTURES: Take a look inside new Aldi supermarket that opened TODAY on the edge of Northampton

A new Aldi supermarket opened today (Thursday, February 17) on the edge of Northampton.

The new store in Sywell Road, Overstone Leys opened at 8am this morning.

Its opening hours will be from 8am – 10pm between Monday and Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sundays.

The store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘specially selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘food to go’ section, according to a spokeswoman.

Aldi’s well-known 'special buys' will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering 'extraordinary value' on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

The supermarket will be run by store manager Leah, along with a team of 35 colleagues from the community.

Leah and her team were joined by Team GB hockey bronze medalist Sarah Jones, who cut the ribbon to officially open the store.

Store Manager Leah said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Overstone Leys. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Overstone Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

Team GB star Sarah Jones added: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“I am looking forward to speaking with the children at Overstone Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I will also manage to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

The store is also calling on charities and food banks in Overstone to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the community.

Charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]

Just next to the store is a new, under-construction housing development which will consist of 700 new homes, the first of which could be ready by summer 2022.

The site is part of a wider ‘sustainable urban extension’ including a total of 2,000 homes.

Take a look around the store with the pictures below.

1. Leah and her team were joined by Team GB bronze medalist Sarah Jones. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. Team GB bronze medalist Sarah Jones. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. The new Aldi supermarket in Sywell Road, Overstone Leys opened today (Thursday, February 17). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. The Aldi supermarket in Sywell Road, Overstone Leys opened today (Thursday, February 17) Photo Sales