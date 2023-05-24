Environment Agency says it is arranging for removal of ‘eyesore’ sinking abandoned boat in Northampton

After an abandoned half-submerged “eyesore” canal boat blighted the views of Northampton residents for almost a year, the Environment Agency (EA) has now confirmed it is taking action to get it removed.

The boat, situated near the Carlsberg brewery just across the A508 bridge opposite Henry Bird Way, is believed to have been deserted in July 2022 and has been described as a “hotspot for vandalism.”

The EA’s initial investigations failed to identify the owner of the boat but they told The Chronicle & Echo that they have now identified the landowner.

The abandoned canal boat in the River Nene near the Carlsberg brewery in Northampton has been an 'eyesore' for local residents.

A spokesperson for the EA said: “Officers will now contact the landowner to further establish who owns the boat and arrange for its removal. If the boat isn’t removed then the Environment Agency has the powers to take enforcement action.

“The Environment Agency will continue to work with local authority and other stakeholders to address the issue of boats on our rivers not complying with regulations.”

According to residents, Police have been called to the boat several times due to reports of people climbing onto itt, breaking parts off, kicking in the windows and throwing objects from it into the river

Nearby resident, Katie Bly, aged 26, previously told the Chronicle & Echo: “We used to have a really nice view from our window but, for the last 10 months, we have been looking at this abandoned sinking boat, watching people and kids climb all over it and vandalise it even more.

“It's dangerous and ruins the riverside. I see so many people stop to look at it because it's such a big eyesore.”

The Chronicle & Echo approached West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), the EA and the Canal and River Trust on April 21 a bid to get to the bottom of whose responsibility it is to remove the partially sunken boat.

All fingers pointed to the EA, which initially seemed to be under the impression that it was the council’s responsibility to remove the boat.