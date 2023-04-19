‘Eyesore’ abandoned canal boat has been hotspot for vandalism, fed up Northampton residents say

A half-sunken canal boat in the River Nene near Northampton town centre has blighted the view of nearby flat owners and been a hotspot for vandalism since it was abandoned last year.

The boat, situated near the Carlsberg brewery just across the A508 bridge opposite Henry Bird Way, is believed to have been deserted in July 2022.

Nearby resident, Katie Bly, aged 26, told the Chronicle & Echo: “We used to have a really nice view from our window but, for the last 10 months, we have been looking at this abandoned sinking boat, watching people and kids climb all over it and vandalise it even more.

The abandoned canal boat in the River Nene near the Carlsberg brewery in Northampton has been an 'eyesore' for local residents.

“It's dangerous and ruins the riverside. I see so many people stop to look at it because it's such a big eyesore.”

Both Katie, her partner and other neighbours have reported the boat and anti-social behaviour to Northamptonshire Police, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), the Environment Agency and The Canal and River Trust.

Katie added: “No one wants to take responsibility for it or seems to know whose responsibility it is. I feel like I am shouting to a brick wall.”

The 26-year-old first reported the boat to police last July when she heard loud hammering coming from it the night before and saw someone throwing objects from it into the water. The following morning, the boat had partially sunk and residents were concerned someone was still onboard.

Katie said the police’s response was to tell residents to update officers if anything changed.

Fast forward to August 22, 2022 - around a month later - children were seen climbing over the half-submerged boat to vandalise it, throwing items into the river, smashing the windows and breaking off parts of the boat.

“Thankfully this did not end with them falling in or hurting themselves, which was a very real possibility as the Police swiftly came on this occasion and escorted the children away, but still nothing was done to remove the boat,” Katie told this newspaper.

“I am so fed up at this point but refuse to believe that no one can help in removing it.”

WNC told the Chronicle & Echo that the rivers are the responsibility of the Environment Agency and declined to comment.