Emerging Northampton producer sees ‘surge in demand’ for tickets to upcoming film premiere
and live on Freeview channel 276
An emerging young producer from Northampton has seen a “surge in demand” for tickets to the upcoming premiere of a film he produced in the county.
The production of ‘Mr Apple’ took place in June and was filmed over six days in Long Buckby, which saw people from different communities brought together.
The story is based on the themes of love, loss and child bereavement and Cineworld Northampton is hosting the premiere on December 18.
The film was produced by 22-year-old Tyla Sharp from Spencer, who had his big break when he produced his first short film and it was one of 15 chosen to be aired on Channel 4.
His main aim through his work is to show people you can achieve your aspirations no matter who you are and where you are from.
Tyla told this newspaper: “Given the time of year, it goes without saying that many people will be thinking about their loved ones. Mr Apple shares a positive message of hope for grieving families across the world.”
The short film stars 12-year-old Sabina Lawton, a county discovery and emerging actor – who Tyla described as “local talent”.
The newcomer features alongside seasoned TV and West End stars Carley Stenson and Matt Wycliffe. Tyla also worked alongside executive producer Peter Hoar, who is a BAFTA winner, and Ian D. Fleming – who wrote and directed the short film.
Ian advised Tyla to produce the film here in Northamptonshire as he knew how much support it would gain.
“It was the right decision,” said Tyla. “The amount of support has been incredibly overwhelming. The premiere is almost sold out and that is insane.”
The 22-year-old says he “would not think twice” about producing films in the county again and would encourage others to do the same.
Tyla shared that the upcoming premiere is “very special to him”. The fact that everyone will be enjoying and experiencing his film together in a packed cinema is a “surreal” feeling.
“I appreciate the support,” he added. “Without Northamptonshire and our partner UAL, none of this would be possible.”
Tyla hopes his work will inspire more creative activity across the county, as he grew up thinking he could not make his dreams a reality where he was from.
He said: “It’s entirely possible and there are so many talented people in the county. We need to scream and shout about what’s local.”
Tyla’s interests began in theatre at Theatretrain Northampton and he was keen to know more about the behind the scenes when he studied media at his former secondary school, Thomas Becket.
He created passion projects in his own time, but it was not until he studied his degree at the University of Arts in London that his producing really took off.
His long-term ambition is to be a producer for features or high end television and his experience is giving him the insight to make this a reality.
An insightful documentary on the making of Mr Apple, featuring lots of the local community, will also be shown at the premiere.