Emergency services seen near Northampton school following 999 calls over male's welfare

Emergency services have been called to an incident near Northampton town centre on Wendesday morning (February 9).

Fire crews, police and ambulance were seen close to Northampton International Academy (NIA) on Barrack Road from around 10.30am.

Northamptonshire Police are issuing few details about the incident but confirmed they were answering reports of concerns over the welfare of a male in the area.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently on scene in Barrack Road responding to concerns for the welfare of a male in the area.

“There is no wider risk to members of the public and anyone with any concerns in the local area is encouraged to approach an officer who will be more than happy to help.”

A spokeswoman for NIA said: "We are currently responding to an incident involving a pupil at the school.

"Their parents are aware and on site too.

"We would like to reassure everyone that staff and pupils are safe.

"We will share more information when we are able.”