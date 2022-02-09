Emergency services stood down at Northampton school after incident involving pupil ends safely

Emergency services have been stood down after an incident at a Northampton school ended safely on Wednesday (February 9).

Fire crews, police and ambulance were called to Northampton International Academy (NIA) in Barrack Road.

A previous statement from the school said the incident involved a pupil at the school but police have now confirmed the student was 'safe and getting support.'

The school has closed and will reopen tomorrow (February 10).

An NIA spokeswoman has since added: "Today was an isolated incident involving one pupil. It has now been safely resolved and the pupil is receiving the support they need.

"At no point was anyone else at risk.

"Action was taken to remove other pupils from the area as quickly as possible so that the incident could be dealt with sensitively and to ensure the privacy of the pupil.

"Thanks to all of our staff and pupils who co-operated fully and helped make sure we could deal with the incident quickly and calmly."