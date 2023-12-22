News you can trust since 1931
Emergency cadets spread Christmas crime prevention advice in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 09:40 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 09:40 GMT
Emergency Services Cadets (NESC) have been spreading Christmas cheer by helping to issue crime prevention advice in Northampton.

The teenage volunteers joined members of Northampton Central’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) to hand out leaflets and share advice with shoppers in Northampton at the weekend (Saturday December 16 and Sunday December 17).

Their work was part of Operation Lapland, the force’s annual county-wide push to tackle acquisitive crimes such as shoplifting, burglary and theft from vehicles, which historically rise in the run-up to Christmas.

Emergency Services Cadets (NESC) have been helping Northamptonshire Police share vital festive crime prevention advice.Emergency Services Cadets (NESC) have been helping Northamptonshire Police share vital festive crime prevention advice.
The leaflets feature a design by Barry Road Primary School Year 4 pupil Jessica, who won a poster competition set up by local Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Naomi Coote, who was part of the NPT working alongside the cadets.

PCSO Coote said: “It was great getting out and about with the cadets at the weekend, they brought enthusiasm and maturity to the task of speaking with people to share our leaflets and advice.

“We also took the Force’s Beat Bus out to help spread the word about festive crime prevention and encouraged people to sign up to Northamptonshire Talking.

"It was a really positive weekend of engagement and people seemed to really love Jessica’s poster which was great to see.”

Sign up to Northamptonshire Talking here for tailored alerts and crime prevention advice for where you live and work.

