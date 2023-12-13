Northampton schoolgirl's festive crime prevention poster turned into leaflet after competition win

The leaflet will be handed out by police at community events

A Northampton schoolgirl’s festive crime prevention poster has been turned into an advice leaflet after she won a competition.

Jessica, from Barry Road Primary School, was picked as the winner of the Northamptonshire Police competition and attended at prize-giving at the Grosvenor Centre on Friday (December 8), alongside six runners-up.

The competition came about after PCSO Naomi Coote visited Year 4 children at primary schools across her, with crime prevention officer Kate Bailey. They visited to share crime prevention advice and the children were invited to submit designs for festive crime prevention posters.

The poster competition finalists, with winner Jessica front-centre, at the Grosvenor centre for their prizegiving.

A total of 106 entries were then collected from the schools and judged by a panel including PCSO Coote, Northampton Central’s Inspector Beth Warren, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold, crime prevention officer Kate Bailey and representatives from the town’s Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

Children from the involved schools attended the prize giving with their families to see their posters on display and receive prizes kindly donated by local businesses.

As well as the winner and runners up, two posters were also highly commended by the judges – one for its focus on fire prevention advice, which has been shared with Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, and another for its advice guarding against the theft of parcels from doorsteps by ‘porch pirates’.

PCSO Coote said: “All the children we presented to were really engaged with our crime prevention advice, and seeing their creativity in their poster designs afterwards was lovely.

A prize-giving was held on Friday, December 8, at the Grosvenor centre which sponsored the creation of display versions of the winning and runner-up posters.

“Judging the competition was hard because the standard was so good with so many great ideas, but we were finally able to agree that Jessica was our winner and choose our six runners-up, as well as the two entries we also felt deserved special recognition for their innovative ideas.

“We’ve had great input from all the schools, and I’d also like to thank the local businesses that have supported this competition and donated prizes for our winners, including the Grosvenor centre, Smyths Toys, The Entertainer and Tesco Mereway.