Elderly resident at Northampton holiday park 'lucky to be alive' after fallen tree destroys caravan

An elderly resident at a Northampton holiday park is ‘lucky to be alive’ after a fallen tree destroyed her caravan.

Strong winds on Monday, September 15, caused a tree to fall on a caravan at Bird Lake Meadow in Billing Aquadrome.

A neighbour said: “She’s basically lucky to be alive. If she wasn’t in her bedroom when that tree went down, she would have been dead.”

Meadow Bay Villages, the owners of Billing Aquadrome, issued a statement on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: “During this unfortunate incident, management carried out a duty of care, offering immediate assistance and support to the caravan owner throughout, including providing a temporary caravan, helping to locate a lost dog, and securing the damaged caravan. We will continue to keep in contact with the owner to offer our full support.

“The welfare of all owners and guests on site is paramount, and our health and safety standards are of the utmost importance. We would like to reassure all owners that a tree survey has been conducted and that considerable tree works have been carried out as part of the major investment made in the park’s infrastructure for its owners.”

Meadow Bay Villages has spent around £18 million improving the park since taking over a year ago.