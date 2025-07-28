PICTURES: Take a look at a well-known holiday park in Northampton one year into its £20 million transformation – and £100 million more is still to come

Billing Aquadrome is already showing major signs of change after its new owners, Meadow Bay Villages (MBV), have invested nearly £20 million in their first year. MBV rescued Billing Aquadrome in spring 2024 after it went into administration. Since then, the company has launched a major regeneration programme aimed at turning the 295-acre site into a leading UK destination for short breaks and holiday home ownership. Geoffrey Smith, Chief Executive of Meadow Bay Villages, said: “In just one year, we’ve focused our multi-million-pound regeneration of Billing on creating an inclusive, family-friendly leisure experience that gives all generations – whatever their needs or abilities – the opportunity to enjoy a well-earned break from the pressures of daily life. "We believe this approach will help establish Billing not just as a holiday park, but as a refreshed and distinctive way to experience British holidays. It’s also a long-term commitment to the Northamptonshire community, supporting jobs and boosting the local economy.” In the past year alone, MBV has delivered:

A lakeside walkway

Meadow Village pitches

New external areas at The Venue

A kids’ play area at The Venue

A relocated shower block

New putting area

A lido splash area

The Aquapark

Refurbished Adventure Island

A new BMX pump track

Flood mitigation works

Alpacas

Glamping pods

Kids’ train

New and improved food offering

Football facilities

The Lake Club cafe

Around £5 million has been spent on recent additions, including new platinum holiday homes, the Azure Horizons glamping pods, and a luxury waterside clubhouse known as the Lake Club. Other improvements across the park include a BMX pump track, the Himalayan Adventure Golf Course, fun football facilities, and a new outdoor splash area called the Fountain Splash. Billing’s water-based attractions have also grown, with the launch of Willow Lakes Aquapark, featuring splash zones and inflatables for all ages. Entertainment has been a big focus too. The site now has a resident entertainment team called The Tribe, delivering shows, live performances and activities during peak times. As part of efforts to make the park more inclusive, MBV has introduced The Zen Den – a purpose-built sensory room for children with autism, ADHD, and other sensory needs. It’s located in a quieter area of the site, offering a calming space away from the busier zones.

To enter Billing Aquadrome for the day, you need to book in advance, either via their app or by phone, and you can book up to 7 days in advance. There's a £5 per person entry fee, plus a £5 parking charge, and payment is made at the gate by card. Billing Aquadrome has also faced repeated flooding in recent years — including four separate events in 2024. MBV has applied for planning permission to carry out work aimed at reducing future flood risk. The proposals include drainage channels (known as swales), removing embankments, and riverbank repairs to improve water flow. In late 2024, MBV, West Northamptonshire Council and the Environment Agency signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deliver long-term flood resilience work. The company says it is ready to begin as soon as permission is granted. “We have already earmarked significant investment to begin work immediately following approval of the necessary planning applications. We look forward to providing further updates in the coming months,” said a spokesperson. Geoffrey Smith added: “Flood resilience is our top priority, and addressing this challenge is key to safeguarding the site’s future for the benefit of the local community, economy, and visitors alike.” “Meadow Bay Villages has demonstrated unwavering resolve and substantial financial commitment to advancing these initiatives, exemplified by the significant investments already made.” MBV has recently submitted a hybrid planning application for the next phase of redevelopment. The company is proposing a further £100 million investment to modernise and reshape the entire park. Click through our gallery to see how the site is looking after the first year of Meadow Bay Villages’ investment.

1 . A look at Billing Aquadrome one year into new ownership CEO of Meadow Bay Villages Geoffrey Smith. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . A look at Billing Aquadrome one year into new ownership New owners Meadow Bay Villages have already invested £17 million in their first year and unveiled a 10-year plan with a further £100 million investment Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . A look at Billing Aquadrome one year into new ownership New owners Meadow Bay Villages have already invested £17 million in their first year and unveiled a 10-year plan with a further £100 million investment Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . A look at Billing Aquadrome one year into new ownership New owners Meadow Bay Villages have already invested £17 million in their first year and unveiled a 10-year plan with a further £100 million investment Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales