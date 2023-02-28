E-scooter rider speaks out after horror smash with delivery driver left him lying in the middle of busy Northampton road

A 50-year-old man who was run over by a car while riding an electric scooter on a busy Northampton road has spoken out about the horror smash.

Stuart Johnson was riding a Voi electric scooter in Weedon Road on Friday, January 13 at 5.45pm when he was hit by a delivery driver turning left at the Spencer Bridge Road junction.

The builder, who was on his way to the train station for a night out in Birmingham, was left lying in the road for 45 minutes with a broken leg and in ‘excruciating’ pain before being picked up by an ambulance.

Stuart Johnson was hospitalised following a horror smash with a delivery driver on Friday, January 13

He said: “The driver overtook me and turned left straight across me. I came off the scooter but don’t remember anything after that. Next thing I remember is laying in the road. It was excruciating, it proper hurt.

"A passing ambulance stopped to provide immediate assistance, cutting off my jeans and giving me oxygen. My ambulance turned up soon afterwards. With some struggle they managed to scrape me off the road.”

The driver reportedly fled the scene but was tracked down by Good Samaritans who witnessed the incident.

Stuart said: “They found him and his friend hiding on Argyl street. They took pictures of the car and the registration.

Stuart broke his right leg in four places

“The driver told me I was in the wrong lane and that I should of been wearing a hi-vis top and a safety helmet, none of which is true or legally correct.”

Stuart spent nearly three weeks in Northampton General Hospital and University Coventry Hospital where he had two operations to fix his broken leg before he was discharged on January 31.

Looking back on the incident, Stuart said: “I could have quite easily rolled underneath this car or the car behind him. It was close. To get away with a broken leg is lucky.

"I was using the scooter in the right and proper manner when the accident happened. It could happen to anyone. I wasn’t superstitious but I am now. I’m lucky to be alive.”

Unfortunately the crash caused Stuart to miss a dream ski trip to Austria, which left him in tears in the hospital – but he was full of praise for NHS workers.

He said: “After nearly three weeks in hospital I was allowed home to start my next long phase of rehabilitation. The doctors think it will be between 12 to 18 months.“That scooter ride has certainly changed and had a big impact on my life. The kind words and level of care I have received has truly been humbling. There are some beautiful people in this world.”

Stuart is now calling on Voi and the council to introduce more safety features as part of the scheme.

He said: “These scooters, I don’t think they’re going to get rid of them but somehow we have got to make them safer. I think hi-vis vests and crash helmets can help. Our roads aren’t safe enough, they’re not designed for them at all. You go to MK and you’ve got walkways off the highways. We haven’t got anything like that. We have got to look at our road infrastructure.”

Voi and West Northants Council have been contacted for comment.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This happened on January 13 at about 6.50pm when a silver Renault Megane was in collision with a Voi scooter in Weedon Road.

“We are investigating this incident and anyone who witnessed it should call us on 101.”

Voi’s e-scooters were first launched in Northampton in September 2020.