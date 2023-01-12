Duston ‘lady with the lights’ thanks all who donated to Air Ambulance Christmas fundraiser

The Duston couple behind the annual Christmas light display at their home in Vienne Close want to thank all visitors who helped them raise £1,263 for the Air Ambulance service.

Melanie and Nick Phipps put on their impressive Christmas display - consisting of more than 55 lights and inflatables - for the sixth year running in December in aid of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite not expecting to raise even half as much as they usually do in light of the cost of living crisis, they still managed to raise hundreds of pounds for the life-saving service.

Melanie and Nick Phipps outside their home in Vienne Close during the festive season in 2019.

Melanie said: “Considering the climate and everything, we did very well. We were really pleased with that. We got a little bit less than we did previous years but it all helps, doesn’t it, and we enjoy doing it.”

Melanie told the Chronicle & Echo their home had many visitors throughout December and, at times, their drive was “absolutely crammed” with people eager to get a glimpse of their festive display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It is nice to see the kids’ faces as they love it and won’t go home. One little lad just would not go. He stood his ground and his dad had to pick him up and carry him off. They must have been there for over half an hour, it was freezing, bless him, it was so funny.”

Since the Chronicle & Echo wrote a story about the Vienne Close Christmas display, Melanie said she has even been stopped in the shops with people exclaiming, “You’re the lady with the lights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Phipps' display last year, which saw their highest fundraising total yet.

Melanie said: “I want to say a big thank you to everyone who donated really because, without them, we would not be able to do it

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we can do something because we have the lights up and help other people, that’s a winner winner all the way for me. I am grateful to everyone who comes and puts something in the bucket.”

The annual tradition began when Melanie and Nick were shocked to learn that a single visit from the air ambulance costs the service £1,700, which the Phipps family relied on when their daughter was involved in an accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melanie said: “They were there ready to act if they were needed and I will be forever grateful to them.”

The Duston family have wanted to give back to the service in any way they can ever since. Each Christmas, they run the display and, each summer, they put on a family fun day. Melanie bakes cakes and cooks chips and hotdogs as they host games and activities for the whole family to get involved in whilst raising money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last summer’s family fun day raised more than £800 and they plan to run another one this year on a date to be set.

Throughout the year, Melanie also hosts raffles and scratch cards with prizes kindly donated by members of the public to raise further funds.