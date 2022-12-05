Northampton couple reach sixth year of illuminating Duston street in aid of air ambulance

A Northampton couple has reached their sixth year of decorating their Duston home for the festive period, in aid of the air ambulance.

Melanie and Nick Phipps, of Vienne Close, build on their impressive display each year and have added to last year’s 55 sets of lights and inflatables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their home has become a place of interest among the community, and the pair hope this year is not an exception.

Melanie and Nick Phipps outside their home in Vienne Close during the festive season in 2019.

The decorating began when they were shocked to learn a single visit from the air ambulance costs the service £1,700, which the Phipps family relied on during a time of need.

Melanie said: “They don’t get any funding and unless someone does something, we’re going to lose them and their services. This country is desperate enough as it is and we can’t afford to lose them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll continue to do this every year for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance as they can’t afford to do without even the small amount we raise – which is nothing compared to what they need. Every little helps.”

Melanie and Nick also host fun days and garden parties in the summer in aid of the cause, and last year raised a total of £2,000 from their summer and winter endeavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Phipps' display last year, which saw their highest fundraising total yet.

The £1,200 from the Christmas lights display and the £800 from the summer event saw the highest total they have ever raised, but Melanie is not hopeful for this year as everyone is having to cut back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re already down on donations this year,” she said. “But we greatly appreciate anything, even if it is pennies.”

The display is now all set up and ready for visitors, and is switched on from 4.15pm each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year has seen the addition of another snowman with blue lights illuminating his stomach, an eight foot inflatable Santa, a tent with two people sitting outside around a fire, and many more lights on the bushes.

Melanie has always loved Christmas and visited Blackpool as a child to see the light displays, which is now a tradition with her children and grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also shares that love with the Northampton community, particularly in Duston, as everyone is always quick to thank the pair for their hard work each year.

Melanie said: “People love coming round, especially the little ones who won’t go to bed without visiting us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s so lovely to watch people’s faces, especially the children as they come up the drive. What we do is worth its weight in gold just to see their reactions.”

The couple would like to encourage anyone to visit, no matter if they can donate to the Air Ambulance or not. “Even if you can’t contribute anything, come round and enjoy yourself,” said Melanie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chronicle & Echo will soon be visiting Melanie and Nick in Vienne Close, so keep an eye out for the photos of the latest display on our website in due course.