Northampton Town FC Community Trust (NTFC) has awarded prizes to two top-performing schools in Planet Super League's latest national green competition, complete with a visit from a dragon mascot.

In the latest season of the Super League's 'schools vs climate change' contest, many Northamptonshire schools have excelled in scoring eco-friendly 'goals' ranging from walking to school or recycling, right the way to creative projects like making eco-friendly foods or designing a green-themed family crest.

The two best performing schools, namely Stanwick Academy, which is currently top of the table, and Irthlingborough Junior School, eighth, were each visited by Clarence the Dragon, the mascot for Northampton Town Football Club (NTFC), who came loaded with prizes donated by local organisations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanwick Primary School were awarded a prize.

Damon Fox, who is business development manager at NTFC and past winner of Planet Super League's captain's award, said that Northamptonshire's strong turnout was a good sign for the county's eco-future.

He said: "There are around 150 schools taking part in this and about 20 of those are from Northamptonshire, which is just under a sixth of all the schools taking part nationally.

"​It just shows that Northamptonshire schools continue to invest in the programme and what it means to focus on saving the planet.

​"It's in remembering that they were part of the change where I think it will roll on to become a country wide effort in years to come. I hope that the students will forever hold on to these memories and pass them on to family and friends and, hopefully, pass those lessons learned on when they have children.

"We are already getting lots of recognition for it but also interest from community groups, more schools, businesses and the local councillors who are keen to spread this message as we all believe through the children is the way."

Prizes were donated by Voluntary Impact Northants, Anglian Water and NTFC itself, including water timers, 'leaky loo tablets', match tickets to high scoring families, sink drainers, kitchen roll, hose pipe connectors and bath toys.

While some might not sound quite as exciting as others, each were aimed at promoting the green goals recipients were already striving towards, especially lower-earning families who might not afford these additions otherwise.

Stephanie Awbery, acting principal at Stanwick Primary Academy, said: "We are so proud of our school, they have been really behind this initiative from the start, they have brought such enthusiasm to this, and have encouraged each other to bring fresh ideas to our school.

"The children deserve to be recognised for the effort they have put into saving the planet, and feel that this is just the start of our school being part of saving energy and protecting our future world.

"This initiative has given the opportunity to explore and gain a greater understanding of the world around us, and how our actions have an impact on others across the world, both now and long into the future.