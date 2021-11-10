Damon promoted all of his 'goals' scored on social media, hoping it would inspire others to take part.

A member of Northampton Town Football Club Community Trust has earned his organisation a donation after winning the new 'captains award' as part of Planet Super League's 'CUP26 award' created this year.

Damon Fox was granted the award for engaging several schools and community outreach projects. He is said to have lead by example with his own action and shouted about what he did via social platforms to engage others.

The award comes as part of the larger 'CUP26' campaign, which was launched by Planet Super League and Count Us In, with the backing of 49 Premier League and English Football League clubs. Participants scored 'goals' by completing climate-saving objectives, with the greatest number of goals marking the winner.

Some of the 'goals' were more enjoyable than others.

While Cambridge United won the 'game' overall, that has not stopped the local leader from making his impact known online.

Damon, who is the business development manager at NTFC Community Trust, said that lockdown motivated him to take part. The fact the club had been promoted, yet no one was able to enjoy it in person that season, led him to engage the community in a different way.

Damon said: "It is great to win this special new award Planet Super League have created, ultimately I dedicate it to the parents, children and schools who engaged in the programme and scored goals for the community trust during the eight week season. Without them signing up from my posts and different engagement strategies we wouldn't have done so well. So thanks to them.''

''I want to keep engagement not just with the fans but with young children too and this programme seemed like a great opportunity to do that.

"We have always been near the top each season, we have won the impact award and saved 1000 footballs pitches worth of Bolivian rainforest in our name, feature on Sky Sports News live and each season the parent and family engagement has grown so I definitely think it has had a positive impact on climate movement locally.

"I think the results speak for themselves."

A representative from the trust said: “As a club we are delighted to have received the award from Planet Super League, every one of our families were excellent and I hope they are proud of themselves for the impact that they have made.”

"The award will allow us to continue the fantastic work we do in schools across Northamptonshire to connect communities and improve people’s lives.”