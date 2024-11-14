Do not miss your final chance of the year to purchase bargain items and support this vital Northampton charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Next week is your final opportunity in 2024 to purchase bargain furniture and household items, while supporting a vital charity during its 25th anniversary year.

Spencer Contact, located in Gladstone Close, takes donated items, fixes and cleans them up, and passes them on to those in need. This primarily includes furniture.

These items are free to a loving home and the charity is currently celebrating 25 years of helping the community make their spaces more homely. Anyone can benefit from the generosity of Spencer Contact.

To help fund this important work, the charity opens its doors to the public for two separate weeks each year. Half the warehouse is cleared to sell items as cheaply as they can, to help those in the surrounding areas and raise funds to keep the charity afloat.

The second public sale of 2024 is planned for next Monday to Friday (November 18 to 23) and all money raised goes straight back into the charity – from paying staff wages and keeping the vans running, to covering their building’s overheads.

There will be a “huge selection” of new and used items available, including clothing, shoes, bric-a-brac, bikes, toys, puzzles, games, electricals, household items, cutlery, crockery, curtains, and a children and baby area.

Both cash and card payments will be accepted and refreshments will be available throughout the week. There will also be free delivery on bulky items to postcodes within NN1 to NN7.

The public sale will be open from 10am until 4pm each day in Gladstone Close, and team member Esther Scarsbrook says this is a “fantastic opportunity to purchase preloved and new items at really good prices”.

“Whilst people are getting a good bargain, they are supporting our work,” Esther previously told the Chronicle & Echo. “Every penny goes straight back into the charity and enables us to give items away for free.

“The people who attend are a massive encouragement to us. Every penny goes into keeping us going and you can’t put a price on that.”

Spencer Contact is always on the lookout for willing volunteers and anyone interested can contact them on 01604 587589 or [email protected].