Charity that gifts furniture to those in need puts 25 years of success down to ‘generosity’ and ‘teamwork’

A Northampton charity, which takes donated furniture, fixes and cleans it up and passes it on to those in need, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Spencer Contact, in Gladstone Close, helps to make a space a home with furniture and household items – and anyone can benefit from the charity’s generosity.

Having seen sad situations of people sleeping on floors, sharing plates and cutlery, and using bin bags full of clothes as chairs, the team helps individuals and families to start afresh.

The charity was officially registered in 1994, and Esther Scarsbrook and her husband Steve joined around six years ago.

What began as two ladies helping a family by transporting furniture using a trailer on the back of their car, grew to using their garage as storage as word spread about the work they did.

They outgrew the garage into a unit in Yelvertoft Road, Kingsthorpe, and then to the charity’s current location in Gladstone Close.

The team provides free furniture to anyone, as there is no means test and you do not have to be on a specific type of financial benefits.

Individuals and families can be referred through organisations, such as refuges, hospitals, the police, schools and Northampton Partnership Homes – and anyone is welcome to pick up the phone and get in touch with Spencer Contact if they need to use their services.

Talking about the charity reaching the impressive milestone, Esther told the Chronicle & Echo: “It is an amazing achievement. On paper it doesn’t make sense that a charity that gives things away for free has lasted all this time. We’re not just surviving, we want it to thrive. It’s a blessing.”

Esther looks back fondly at how she, Steve and their dedicated team of volunteers have helped to resolve people’s problems. Spencer Contact truly is a team effort.

It costs thousands to run the charity each month and an “incredible amount of fundraising” has to be done to keep Spencer Contact going.

The 25th anniversary year is no exception, with an ambitious fundraising target of £10,000 – which the team hopes will be met through a number of events and challenges.

Any donations, whether that is from generous individuals or corporate sponsors, help them to continue fulfilling vital orders for those in need.

The charity trustees hope to do a 25-mile walk around the county in September, covering every postcode they help as a charity.

Each year Spencer Contact opens its doors to the public for two separate weeks. Half the warehouse is cleared to sell furniture as cheaply as they can, to help those in the surrounding areas and raise funds to keep them afloat.

This year’s two public sales are planned for June 24 to 29 and November 18 to 23, and every penny goes straight back into the charity – from paying staff wages and keeping the vans running, to covering their building’s overheads.

The 25th anniversary fundraising and celebrations will kickstart at an event on April 19, when all the corporate sponsors who have made generous donations and the Mayor will be present.

“People are generous and kind in Northampton,” said Esther. “We only survive because of them and others finding out about us through word of mouth. Donations make the world of difference to people in Northampton.

“It is all about teamwork. I work with the most amazing people who are so supportive.”

Esther described how “privileged” she feels to be able to help others and the feeling of fulfilment when they leave a home knowing they have made a difference.

“That is the driving force behind it,” she said.

Spencer Contact is always on the lookout for willing volunteers and anyone interested can contact them on 01604 587589 or [email protected].