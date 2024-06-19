Do not miss out on your opportunity to purchase bargain furniture and support a vital Northampton charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Your next opportunity to purchase bargain furniture and household items, while supporting a vital charity, is coming up next week.

Spencer Contact, located in Gladstone Close, takes donated furniture, fixes and cleans it up, and passes it on to those in need.

These items are free to a loving home and the charity is currently celebrating 25 years of helping the community make their spaces more homely. Anyone can benefit from the generosity of Spencer Contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help fund this important work, the charity opens its doors to the public for two separate weeks each year. Half the warehouse is cleared to sell furniture as cheaply as they can, to help those in the surrounding areas and raise funds to keep the charity afloat.

It has been a “brilliant and heart-warming” start to the 25th anniversary year, with manager Steve having completed the 1,000-mile cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats. Photo: James Warren Photography.

The first public sale of 2024 is planned for next Monday to Friday (June 24 to 29) and all money raised goes straight back into the charity – from paying staff wages and keeping the vans running, to covering their building’s overheads.

Esther Scarsbrook and her husband Steve joined Spencer Contact more than six years ago, and she says this is a “fantastic opportunity to purchase preloved and new items at really good prices”.

“Whilst people are getting a good bargain, they are supporting our work,” said Esther. “Every penny goes straight back into the charity and enables us to give items away for free.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as furniture, tools and small electric and seasonal outdoor items available to purchase next week, there will be bric-a-brac, gifts, DVDs and an impressive children and baby area as they cater to many families.

To help fund their important work, the charity opens its doors to the public for two separate weeks each year and they sell furniture as cheaply as they can.

The public sale will be open from 10am until 4pm each day in Gladstone Close, with an entry charge of 50 pence per person. Under 12s will enter for free. Card payments are now also accepted.

The Spencer Contact team can deliver bulky items free of charge, within a couple of days after the sale has ended.

Esther described Monday as the busiest day but said the entire week is a “happy time”. She said: “I love seeing our customers as it is the people who do our deliveries who see the customers all the time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the public sales, those who have benefitted from the charity’s free items often make themselves known and emphasise the positive impact it has had on their lives.

The first public sale of 2024 is planned for next Monday to Friday (June 24 to 29) and all money raised goes straight back into the charity.

When asked how much of a difference it would make if the sale gets a positive response from the Northampton community, Esther said: “The people who attend are a massive encouragement to us. Every penny goes into keeping us going and you can’t put a price on that.”

They are pushing closer to the £10,000 fundraising goal and the online donation page will remain open until the end of June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spencer Contact is always on the lookout for willing volunteers and anyone interested can contact them on 01604 587589 or [email protected].