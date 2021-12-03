Do a lap at Moulton College to support firm's 'Walk for Webby' fundraising event for the Motor Neurone Disease Association

Kevin Webb

Runners, walkers and...space hoppers users are being urged to join in a fundraising event at Moulton College tomorrow, Saturday, December 4, for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

Cleaning machine manufacturer and supplier Tennant UK will host a live charity event supporting MNDA as part of the company’s ‘Walk for Webby’ fundraising campaign.

The ‘Walk for Webby’ campaign was officially launched in March and aims to raise £10,000 by having participants walk, run or cycle and collectively achieve a distance of 24,901 miles (40,075 km) which is the same as the circumference of the Earth!

Named after Tennant UK regional service Supervisor Kevin Webb, who is based at Tennant UK’s Northampton head office. Kevin was diagnosed with MND in February 2021. Walk for Webby has already achieved £6,400 and a total distance of 18,912 miles.

The event on Saturday December 4 will take place at Moulton College Sports Hall from 3pm to 5pm. The hall features a 400 meter running track and people are invited to attend on the day to help reach the 24,901 mile target by completing laps.

Tennant regional account manager and the event organiser Jonathon Collett is a keen athlete and will be running laps on the track for the entire 2 hours as part of his participation.

Jon said “We’ve already had a great response from our team but want others to join in from the community. Whether people want to do a single lap, run in teams, or participate in some other way like going round the track on a space hopper, we’re happy to accommodate.”

Teammates from Tennant across the globe have been walking, running and hiking throughout the year, sharing proof of their distances via pedometers, smart watches and apps, and collectively adding to the total distance target.

The event will also have support from the official MNDA, and other volunteers are helping to raise money by hosting a cake sale.