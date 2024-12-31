Disabled resident, 72, says ‘health hazard’ alleyway near his home is ‘just as bad as it was before’

A 72-year-old disabled resident has once again expressed his disappointment about the state of a “health hazard” alleyway near his Northampton home.

Robin James lives behind Asda in Harborough Road and often drives his mobility scooter along the alleyway that begins in the supermarket car park and leads to the residential area out the back.

He first reached out to this newspaper in October to share his dismay about how the walkway was being used – as Robin says it was full of litter, people use it as a toilet, and dog walkers often do not clean up after their pets.

As a mobility scooter user, e-scooters being left across the path were also a major accessibility concern.

This picture of the alleyway, which begins in the supermarket car park and leads to the residential area out the back, was taken after Robin James first got in touch back in October.This picture of the alleyway, which begins in the supermarket car park and leads to the residential area out the back, was taken after Robin James first got in touch back in October.
This picture of the alleyway, which begins in the supermarket car park and leads to the residential area out the back, was taken after Robin James first got in touch back in October.

Following Robin’s report and the Chronicle & Echo approaching West Northamptonshire Council for comment, the local authority attended the site and cleansed the area.

They warned of £100 fines for anyone who does not pick up dog fouling, and encouraged members of the public to report any misuse of Voi e-scooters.

Having reached out once again in December, Robin told this newspaper: “It’s still just as bad as it was before. It was cleaned up and now it is even worse with the leaves and rain we’ve had.

“It’s difficult for me to get through the alleyway and I’m worried about whether I’m going to slip and turn over on my scooter.”

Robin, who uses the alleyway most days, filed a complaint with WNC at the start of December but was not informed of any plans to do anything about the recurring issue.

“It upsets me,” he continued. “A thing like that should be dealt with virtually every week. It’s not even been levelled out and there’s bumps. Going over it on my scooter sounds like a train.”

The 72-year-old hopes the local authority will “take more pride in keeping the alleyway and pathways clear” moving forward.

WNC was approached for comment and Councillor Rebecca Breese, cabinet member for environment, recycling and waste, said: “Following the initial report, our contractor attended and cleaned the area.

“Since then, regular checks have been carried out and the only report we have received was of a fly tip, which was dealt with quickly.

"Our contractor will continue to check the area regularly and will also respond to any reports as they are made.”

