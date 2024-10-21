Disabled resident, 72, disappointed by ‘health hazard’ alleyway near his Northampton home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 72-year-old disabled resident has expressed his disappointment about the state of a “health hazard” alleyway near his Northampton home, which has now been cleared by the council.

Robin James lives behind Asda in Harborough Road and often drives his mobility scooter along the alleyway that begins in the supermarket car park and leads to the residential area out the back.

He reached out to this newspaper to share his dismay about how the walkway was being used – as Robin says it was full of litter, people use it as a toilet, and dog walkers often do not clean up after their pets.

“It makes me feel very, very angry,” said Robin. “Not only is it the litter, but e-scooters are left across the path and, as a disabled person of 72, I have to use my mobility scooter to get around. A lot of the time these scooters are left straight across the path.”

The alleyway has been cleared by West Northamptonshire Council following the complaint from Robin James.

The resident reached out to West Northamptonshire Council and after he followed up his request, it has since been cleared by the local authority.

Robin continued: “On days when there has been wet weather, my mobility scooter wheels pick up the leaves and litter and bring it into my home.

“As I said to the council, it’s an ongoing thing and it’s virtually every week. No one seems to be around to clear it. It’s more than myself in a scooter who uses that alleyway.”

The Chronicle & Echo approached WNC for comment and Councillor Matt Golby, deputy leader and cabinet member for adult social care, public health and regulatory services, thanked Robin for bringing this to their attention. They have since attended the site and cleansed the area.

“It is an offence as part of our Public Space Protection Order to not pick up dog fouling and anyone caught doing so may face a fine of £100,” Cllr Golby continued. “We will always take appropriate action where necessary for environmental crime offences.

“We want to create a safe, accessible, and pleasant community for everyone and thank those residents who do behave responsibly.

“We will also raise the issue of parked e-scooters blocking the pathway with the operator of the scheme, Voi, and request that they take measures to deter this from happening. We encourage people to report any misuse of a Voi e-scooter in Northampton to them, along with a photo of where it was parked. This will help them verify if it was parked responsibly and take appropriate action.”

Residents can also report littering, fly tipping, dog fouling and a range of other environmental issues on the council’s website.

WNC was also asked if there is a plan for the alleyway to be regularly maintained for the benefit of residents like Robin, particularly as an elderly and disabled mobility scooter user. A response was not provided.