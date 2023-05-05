Details released for Fred Shand's funeral as hundreds expected to pay respects to Northampton teenager

Details for Fred Shand’s funeral have been released as hundreds are expected to attend to pay their respects to the Northampton teenager.

Rohan Shand – known affectionately as Fred – died at the scene after he was stabbed near the Cock Hotel in Kingsthorpe on March 22, this year.

The 16-year-old’s funeral will be held at All Saints’ Church in the town centre at 11am on Friday May 12.

The service will be led jointly by Father Oliver Coss of All Saints' Church, Bishop Donnovan Allen from the New Testament Church of God, and Pastor Phil Azille from Pottershouse Church in Kingsthorpe.

Tributes will be given by Fred's family and friends, and by members of the school communities at Kingsthorpe College and All Saints' School, whose choirs will perform alongside the Chapel Choir of Malcolm Arnold Academy.

A statement released by the church said: “The news of Rohan 'Fred' Shand's death in Kingsthorpe sent a wave of shock and grief over so many of Northampton's communities.

"In days and weeks that followed, it has been moving to see so many people come together to support his family and friends at this difficult time.

“We continue to pray for the peace of our streets: our town, which has been united too often in grief needs now to work together for an end to knife violence."

Father Oliver Coss added: “All Saints is the place where Northampton has so often come together at times of grief, as well as in times of hope and joy.

"It is appropriate that we should gather here to express our sorrow, to commend Fred on his final journey, and be a comfort to those who loved him most.

"It will be our earnest prayer that this expression of Christian hope will bring peace to so many broken-hearted parts of our town.”

The church expects there to be a “large congregation that will come together to pay their final respects”, so although it will be a public service, the church invites all who are attending to be in their seats by 10.40am.