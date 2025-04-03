Desborough fire victims' families warn fundraising pages are against their 'express wishes'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The families of three people who died in a house fire have confirmed they do not want any fundraising pages set up in their loved ones’ memories.

Mayci Fox, aged four, her mother Emma Conn, aged 30, both of Desborough, and 23-year-old Louie Thorn of Rushton died after a house fire at the home in Rushton on Friday, March 28.

In a statement issued via Northants Police, the Conn, Fox and Thorn families have said the ‘unauthorised fundraising pages’ are against their express wishes.

A statement from the Conn, Fox and Thorn families said: “Having liaised between our families, we can confirm that we have not and will not be setting up any fundraising pages in memory of Emma, Mayci or Louie.

Victims of the house fire in Rushton Mayci Fox, Emma Conn and Louie Thorn

“Any pages showing their photos and/or names are going against our express wishes.

“We really appreciate that people would want to donate or offer help, but we do not want anyone to send money in good faith to a fundraiser we are not involved in.”