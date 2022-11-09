Demolition work at former Debenhams in Northampton HALTED due to concerns

Demolition work at the former Debenhams in Northampton town centre has been halted to investigate concerns raised.

AR Demolition crews are smashing down the former Debenhams to make way for hundreds of student flats.

But after concerns were raised by a neighbouring shop owner over the impact on his building while the work was being carried, the company has agreed to halt demolition work while investigations are conducted.

The demolition site at the former Debenhams store.

The company decided on Tuesday (November 8) to cease all operations at the former Debenhams site.

An AR spokeswoman said: "AR commenced work at the Drapery in Northampton following the approval of a party wall agreement detailing the agreed temporary works design and the required engineering. Robust temporary works were then installed prior to demolition to protect our neighbouring property. However further to this installation, the neighbouring property has made their own structural changes and subsequently building control has opened a case requiring remedial action by the property owner.

"We have subsequently altered our own temporary works design to accommodate our neighbour’s structural works. We have had an open dialogue with the neighbour throughout the project. In response to the recent concerns, we have undertaken our own engineering inspection and we have asked building control to further inspect the site. Whilst our neighbour arranges for their own building to be made safe, we have ceased our own operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our priority is the safety of our staff, the public and local residents and we look forward to this matter being resolved promptly. In our professional capacity we deal with unsafe structures alongside building control for many local authorities and we will look to aid and comply with building control in this ongoing case.”