Fire-ravaged Network Rail building in Northampton set to be DEMOLISHED

A fire-ravaged 168-year-old Network Rail Depot building in Northampton is set to be DEMOLISHED next week.

The engine shed at the Network Rail Depot in Cotton End, Far Cotton is set to be demolished at the start of next week (November 14), according to a worker at the site.

The Network Rail worker said the demolition is expected to take around four to six weeks as demolition crews need to remove asbestos as they go.

The engine shed at the Network Rail Depot in Far Cotton is set to be demolished this month (November)

What happened?

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue (NFRS) crews were called to a blaze at the Network Rail Depot at around 6.20pm on Tuesday, June 28.

At the peak of the blaze, there were around 40 firefighters in attendance trying to get the fire under control.

Eyewitnesses reported thick clouds of smoke billowing from the building. Residents were told to remain inside their homes and keep all windows and doors closed.

After a devastating two hour ordeal, firefighters had extinguished the blaze by 8.30pm.

An NFRS spokeswoman said no one was inside the building and there were no casualties.

Reacting to the fire, one elderly Far Cotton resident said: “It’s part of Northampton. It’s going to be missed. It’s a shame. It was an eyesore to some but it was architecture to me.”

Since the blaze…

Northampton Transport Heritage (NTH) chair, Graham Croucher, and Councillor Emma Roberts, of the Delapre and Rushmere ward, have been liaising with engineers at Network Rail to determine the future of the building and whether it could be saved, or if any aspect of it could be salvaged. Unfortunately however, the building cannot be saved, according to Mr Croucher, but it is hoped some windows can be saved for record.

Mr Croucher said: "The fire started accidentally, from an overheating battery charger, that spread very quickly to combustible materials which was exacerbated by the wood in the roof structure.

"As a result of the extensive damage, both gables walls have been left unsupported, and present a risk of collapse, with one visibly out-of-plumb. In addition to the structural integrity of the walls having been compromised, the presence of asbestos within the building means that the building is considered to be unsafe and therefore Network Rail cannot permit access within the site boundary fence.

"We have requested that either some of the larger windows and/or the original stone lintels that rested above the vehicle entrances are re-claimed, where possible, for the record and future generations. We have been informed that this will be attempted but the building is not being demolished by hand. It may be the case that they can be reused in a piece of artwork nearby to symbolise what used to stand in the area.

"NTH will attempt to produce a record of the building, and its demolition for posterity. We will also be looking to store the salvaged items but in both cases have asked if the council can do both.