Daughter raises thousands for ‘kind, gentle and caring’ father’s funeral in just a number of days

A daughter has raised thousands of pounds for the funeral of her “kind, gentle and caring” father in just a number of days following his unexpected passing.

Sean sadly passed away aged 56 on August 7 and his daughter Sharla Cook is waiting to find out the cause of his tragic death.

Sharla set up an online fundraising page to give her dad the send off he deserves and it reads: “He was more than just a parent – he was my role model, my guide and the person who shaped so much of who I am today.

“Losing him has been deeply painful, but I want to honour his life and legacy by creating something meaningful in his name. As we know, Sean was a simple man and never asked for anything in return.”

Sharla emphasised that the support “means more than words can express” and the fundraiser is a way to “carry forward the kindness, dedication and strength” that defined her dad’s life.

With a target of £7,500, Sharla exceeded £5,000 in the first four days alone and the fundraising page now sits at £7,100.

Sharla told the Chronicle & Echo: “My dad was a simple man, never asked for anything and enjoyed everything life gave him. He was kind, gentle and caring towards everyone he met.

“He was a funny man and enjoyed the most basic things, like being with his dog and watching the television. He also had a passion for food.

“He loved to try new foods, which worked well with his job at the Hilton Hotel. He enjoyed watching his children grow and become adults themselves. Most of all, he enjoyed his freedom and peace.”

Sharla says that many people wanted to help and show their support following his passing and she felt setting up an online fundraising page was the most appropriate way.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support I’ve received,” said Sharla. “It demonstrates that the same kindness, love and dedication that my father showed to me and my brother was noticed by his wider family and friends, who have come together at this hard and unexpected time.”

To show your support and make a donation to Sharla Cook’s fundraising page in memory of her father Sean, click here.